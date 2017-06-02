Meet the candidates for Warwick and Leamington in next week’s General Election

Here are the five men who will be hoping for your votes in next week’s General Election.

Chris White (Conservative), Bob Dhillon (UKIP), Jonathan Chilvers (Green), Nick Solman (Liberal Democrat) and Matt Western (Labour) told us why they will be the best person to be the MP for Leamington and Warwick during the next parliament.

Jonathan Chilvers (Green)

“Since 2013 I’ve been a councillor in Leamington. I’m a strong voice for my local area and hold the other parties to account. I’ve pursued positive, pragmatic solutions on things like air quality, fair wages and a decent infrastructure with new houses. We need positive, practical solutions to the issues that face us that bring people together. We can choose to do things differently.

My three priorities for Warwick and Leamington:

1) An economy and environment that we are proud to hand onto our children. We need to plan responsibly for the future so that our children don’t pay our financial and economic debt. We can live within our economic means and fund our public services. The Conservatives have irresponsibly chosen not to beef up HMRC tax evasion teams or sign up to a financial transaction tax which could have helped make this happen. Labour have not shown they are serious about the nation’s finances.

Ballot Box

2) Fighting Theresa May’s irresponsible Brexit. I will stand up for our rights at work, environmental protections and not turning our back on the world when we need more co-operation not less. With the Conservatives we risk a bonfire of regulations and yet Chris White has been shackled by party loyalty and meekly and weakly gone along with a damaging Brexit for Warwick and Leamington.

3) A housing market in reach of ordinary people. The housing market is broken. We would level the playing field for first-time buyers who are competing against big buy-to-let landlords who get tax breaks on mortgages. We would break up house building cartels who want prices to continue rising.

Visit ‘Jonathan Chilvers for Warwick and Leamington’ on Facebook for short videos on these topics.

Vote Green on June 8 for a strong voice standing up for Warwick and Leamington.”

Bob Dhillon (UKIP)

“ECONOMY/BREXIT – Ensure a strong and stable economy which creates more jobs, growth where hard-working people keep more of their money and make the rich pay their fair share. I favour helping all countries with growth, when we all prosper, the trade becomes more valuable to each other.

IMMIGRATION - Points-based system. The rise of machines (robotics), business will shed 20-30% of all jobs, yet population on course to reach 100 million. Threatening jobs, lowering wages, putting pressure on services and long-term lead to disunity.

NHS - No society can legitimately call itself civilised if a sick person is denied medical aid because of lack of means. Caring for the most vulnerable is at the heart of my own personal values. Fully-funded NHS, resourced by doctors and nurses numbers to meet demand.

EDUCATION - Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system. Abolish tuition fees. Deliver choice - as one model does not fit all, modernise schools, invest in teaching and expand apprenticeships.

SECURITY – More police officers to combat drugs, people trafficking, cyber and online crime and crack down on terrorists. We must ban Madrasa Free Muslim Schools, scrap Sharia law from GB law, put cameras in mosques and arrest 23,000 terrorists for deportation. No more cuts in our Armed Forces, support NATO and maintain our nuclear deterrent in an uncertain world.

HOME OWNERSHIP – Is the cornerstone of a strong community and every person’s dream. We will end foreign ownership of land, developer land banking, set 50% affordable housing planning targets and start social council building to help affordability.

TRANSPORT –We need to build an integrated public infrastructure system that services all our nation by scrapping HS2 vanity project and investing in it.”

Nick Solman (Liberal Democrat)

This election is potentially going to be the most important in a generation and, as a result, our choice of MP is of huge importance. Because of this we need someone who can represent our community as a whole, not just part of it.

Given that the recent county council elections saw the Lib Dems and Conservatives secure three seats each with the other parties gaining fewer, this election could be a straight fight between me and the Conservatives.

The question is therefore, which of us will best protect the interests of our constituency?

Whether you think that Brexit should happen or not, we need an MP who is going to make sure that the government is asked the right questions about who Brexit will benefit. If you read one of the Conservative leaflets it is doing its best to ignore the fact that the referendum ever happened.

Does this sound like a party who are concentrating on the biggest negotiation in a generation?

Once the terms of Brexit have been decided I want to see a referendum held so that everyone in our constituency, and the country, can decide if Brexit is to their benefit, not just that of the Conservative Party. A bad Brexit could ruin our public finances and consequently kill our public services.

To some of you it may seem like this issue was resolved in last year’s referendum. But so far nothing has been resolved, we don’t know what the terms are, we don’t know what the cost will be, we don’t know what impact it will have on our futures.

If you send me to Westminster to represent you I will do everything in my power to make sure that any Brexit deal works for you and not just Theresa May’s Conservative Party.

Matt Western (Labour)

It is a great honour to be standing as a candidate for the general election on June 8.

I live in Leamington’s Old Town with my partner Rebecca, who works at Warwick University. My background is in industry where I spent 24 years with Peugeot in various senior management roles including a spell at the head office in Paris.

Since then, I have committed myself to the area and

for the past four years, as county councillor, also to Warwickshire. In four short years, I have brought about some great changes to the county council and to the area I represent.

My most significant contribution will see, potentially, every household in the county benefit from lower energy tariffs through the ‘Warwickshire Energy Plan’ and a new energy supply service due to go live this summer. Elsewhere, I have campaigned on education, the NHS and for better infrastructure and other services. Throughout, I have been a strong voice for our area and for Warwickshire.

On June 8 you have the opportunity to elect a true representative for our area, one who is in tune with - and more likely to vote on behalf of - the community. This vote is for your elected representative. I hope I will be your choice.

Chris White (Conservative)

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the tragic events in Manchester last week.

It is always striking how after such a shock, this nation comes together as one, in terms of our shared grief and solidarity. And I am proud to see that sense of solidarity here in Warwick and Leamington.

It has been an incredible honour to serve this constituency since 2010. Over the last seven years we have seen a great deal of change; a new orthopaedic ward at Warwick Hospital; a dramatic fall in unemployment, particularly amongst young people; a new factory on the old Ford Foundry site; a reputation as one of the largest video games clusters outside London; a new apprentice block at Warwickshire College to support the increase in apprenticeship starts. These and many other initiatives that I have supported demonstrate the importance of our area to our region’s economy. I have championed investment, skills, manufacturing and our creative industries.

I have worked with local charities and businesses and created the ‘Love Leamington’ charitable fund. I have spoken some 40 times in Parliament over the last year on issues ranging from the ‘Midlands Engine’; to child mental health. I am a member of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee and was previously a member of the International Development Select Committee. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to visit every school and college in the constituency, and am delighted to be a patron at Myton and a governor at Lillington.

I remain as determined as I was when I was first elected to help to improve our health and education systems, to strengthen our sense of community spirit and wellbeing and to ensure that our local economy continues to grow. I will contribute to the Brexit debate.