Measures being put in place to deter travellers from site in Warwick

Measures are currently being put in place on private land in Warwick to deter further traveller encampments after ongoing issues.

Two weeks ago travellers moved onto a site on Tapping Way and last Monday they vacated the site leaving their mess behind.

Mess left behind on Tapping Way by the travellers. ABCDE NNL-170725-121640001

Taylor Wimpey, who own the land, organised a clean-up operation.

Another group was then spotted on Rock Mill Lane in Leamington.

By last Wednesday evening travellers had moved back onto the Tapping Way site and another group were spotted on Myton Fields.

By Sunday evening the travellers had again left the Tapping Way site leaving more mess on the site.

Mess left behind by the travellers who set up camp on Tapping Way last week. NNL-170725-121701001

Warwick Councillor, Martyn Ashford, said: “It was anarchy. as there were lots of thefts going on a complaints about the lack of coverage from the police. The authorities need to get wise to how travellers operate. The law needs to change to enable easy eviction of travellers. We are aware we are pursuing transit sites at the moment but will take time. A quicker solution is needed in order to address this problem.”

On Monday Taylor Wimpey were back on the site both cleaning up the mess but also taking measures to try and prevent another encampment.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “A group of travellers moved on from land off Tapping Way in Warwick on Sunday 23rd July.

“We followed all the appropriate legal procedures to secure their eviction at the earliest opportunity and will clean up any mess left at the site as soon as possible.

Mess left behind by the travellers that set up camp on Tapping Way.ABCDE NNL-170725-121651001

“A ditch is being constructed around the perimeter of the land to prevent future incidents.”

A spokesperson from the Chase Meadow Residents’ Association, said: “The Chase Meadow Residents Association is pleased that Taylor Wimpey are in the process of conducting the groundworks on the park area to avoid any future trespass.

“In the last 12 months, there have been up to five different incursions onto the park land and concerns from residents have increased significantly.

“We have on numerous occasions flagged up to Taylor Wimpey the risk of trespass onto the park land with only a knee high trip fence protecting the area.

“We will continue to work with all relevant parties to find short and longer term solutions.”

A public meeting regarding the issues with travellers is set to take place at the Racehorse Pub on Stratford Road on Tuesday, August 1 at 7.30pm.