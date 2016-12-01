Masterplan for St Mary’s Lands backed

Recommendations for the St Mary’s Lands’s masterplan have been supportively acknowledged.

The lands are home to Warwick Racecourse, Racing Club Warwick Football Club, the golf club and public land.

The ‘masterplan’ for St Mary’s Lands, which spans across three years, was heard by Warwick District Council’s Executive at a meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors were asked to comment on the plans which had a number or recommendations for the land.

This included improvements to pedestrian access, footpaths and parking, a cycle link from Hampton Street to Saltisford Brook, improvements to pedestrian access, footpaths and parking, a new play area adjacent to the Forbes estate and modifications to the toilet facilities at both the golf club and Racing Club Warwick to allow for public access.

The plan also contains proposals from the Jockey Club to replace its existing turn-style building and to create a new entrance to the racecourse.

The development of a hotel on the site will be dependent on the outcome of a feasibility study on accommodation provision for the town and what the economic impact of the development would be.

Nigel Hamilton, secretary of the friends of St Mary’s Lands, said: “The Friends of St Mary Lands have welcomed the opportunity to work with Warwick District Council and the other stakeholders on the Working Party. St Mary’s Lands must be safeguarded as open space for future generations to enjoy.”

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, leader of Warwick Town Council, added: “This makes a real step forward. With its nature reserve, Grade II listed gardens, racecourse, football and golf club, St Mary’s Lands is a unique and integral part of our community.

“I strongly believe that our plans will not only improve the access and enjoyment for local people but will bring a huge boost to the town’s economy.”

It has been estimated that the first phase of works will begin in 2016/2017.

The overall scheme has been estimated to cost £741,500, of which £319,000 would be coming from Warwick District Council.