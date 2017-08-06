Masked robbers threaten gastropub staff with an axe and knives

Masked robbers armed with an axe and knives threatened staff at a gastropub near Warwick this morning (Sunday).

This comes after a spate of robberies in Warwick last week, although police said they are not linking this attack with the others.

At around 5.50am police received a report that a two men and a woman, all wearing balaclavas, had entered The Hatton Arms in Birmingham Road, Hatton.

They threatened staff and assaulted one of them before stealing cash from a safe.

DS Cindy Stephenson said: “The staff were understandably very shaken by this crime but thankfully none of them were seriously injured.

“As the community would expect a full investigation is underway and we are following a number of lines of enquiry. We are dedicated to ensure we find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“As always, information from the public can make a big difference in helping detect crime and I would ask anyone who was in the Birmingham Road area this morning that saw or heard anything suspicious to call us on 101, quoting incident number 93 of August 6.”

If you wish to give information to the police but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.