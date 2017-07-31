Man threatens delivery driver and staff with ‘large bladed weapon’ at armed robbery in Warwick

Have your say

A man threatened a delivery driver and a staff member of a convenience store in Warwick with a ‘large bladed weapon’ during an armed robbery this weekend.

At around 6.15am on Saturday July 29, Warwickshire Police officers were made aware of the robbery to the rear of the One Stop store in Purser Drive, Chase Meadow, whilst a delivery was in progress.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “It is reported the offender made threats of violence against the delivery driver and a member of staff with the weapon, whilst requesting they hand over a large amount of cash from the safe.

“He has then made off on foot in the direction of Hardwick Field Lane.”

Neither victim was injured, but both were shaken by the ordeal.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins, 20 to 30 years old and was wearing a black balaclava, dark grey puffer jacket with a hood, dark trousers and black gloves.

He was carrying a blue and green coloured holdall bag.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw a man of this description in the area of the Chase Meadow Estate, Warwick, to call them on 101 quoting incident number 92 of July 29.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.