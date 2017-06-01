Man loses second appeal against refusal for taxi driver licence in Warwick district

A man who was refused a taxi driver licence in the Warwick District has been unsuccessful in appealing the decision for the second time.

In March 2016 Warwick district council’s licensing and regulatory panel refused Rakesh Singh’s application to become a licensed taxi driver in the district, as they were not satisfied that he was a fit and proper person to hold such a licence.

The council made claims about him using his mobile phone while driving, having points for speeding and that Mr Singh had demonstrated a lack of cooperation with the licensing authorities. The council also claimed he deliberately driving into another car.

Mr Singh of Betjeman Road, Stratford, is a director and majority share holder of 24x7 Taxis – Unicorn Cars Ltd, a firm which is also based in Stratford. The taxi firm director decided to appeal against the panel’s decision.

On October 4 2016 at the Nuneaton Justice Centre, Magistrates dismissed the appeal and ordered Mr Singh to pay costs of £1,000.

Mr Singh then appealed the Magistrate’s decision and on Friday May 26 at Coventry Crown Court he lost his appeal for the second time.

Mr Singh was ordered by the Court to pay Warwick district council costs totalling £4,628.

Marianne Rolfe, Warwick district council’s head of health and community protection, said: “The council must make a decision based on all relevant information and following consideration with the council policy that states the council will only grant a drivers licence where they are satisfied that the individual is a fit and proper person to hold such a licence.

“The onus is on the applicant to prove this. Mr Singh has failed demonstrably to show suitability in both the Magistrates and the Crown Court and is now required to pay the Council back its legal costs.

“We will continue to take our duty to protect the public seriously.”