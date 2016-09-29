Man knocked off his bike and kicked in Warwick assault

A man was knocked off his bike and kicked by two men during an assault in Warwick on Monday September 26.

At approximately 7.25pm, the victim was cycling on Emscote Road when he saw the two men in front of him.

As he passed them, they said something to him and threw an object, believed to be a bottle.

The victim then fell off his bike and was kicked by the suspects, sustaining minor injuries.

It is believed the suspects and the victim are known to each other.

A 26 year-old and a 28 year-old man, both from Warwick, have been arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been bailed until 25 October 2016.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw anything should call police on 101, quoting incident number 366 of Monday September 26.