Man denies religiously aggravated assault at Leamington Sikh temple

A man has denied attacking a religious official at a Sikh temple in Leamington during a protest against an inter-faith wedding.

Gursharan Singh, 33, is charged with religiously aggravated common assault at a the Gurdwara Sahib in Tachbrook Park Drive on September 11, 2016.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge during a five-minute hearing at Leamington Spa Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday January 10.

Singh, who gave his address as the Coventry-based law firm representing him, was given conditional bail and ordered to appear at Warwick Crown Court on February 10.

A total of 55 people were originally arrested after a disturbance at the Gurdwara Sahib temple. All but three men were released without charge.

Kulvinder Bir Singh, 37, of Coventry, was also charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage and will appear before magistrates on Wednesday January 18.

A third man was cautioned.