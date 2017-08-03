Man charged with Warwick robbery

Have your say

A man has been charged with robbery at a shop in Warwick.

The robbery happened last Friday (July 28) at 3.20pm at Warwick Lighting in Smith Street.

Phillip Mark Tedstone, aged 53 and of no fixed abode was charged with robbery.

He was also charged with failing to provide a sample for a class A drug test while in custody.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday August 2) and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 31.