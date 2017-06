Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was allegedly pushed off his bike while cycling in a Leamington park by a man.

The incident took place in Christchurch Gardens on Saturday June 24 between 11.35 and 11.40am.

The man is described as white with white hair and glasses and is believed to be between 55 and 65 years old.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 referencing incident 232 of June 24.