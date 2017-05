The lorry driver who died in a collision on the M40 between Gaydon and Banbury yesterday (Tuesday) has been named.

Francis Alan Spring, 54, from Stockport, Manchester died when his vehicle was in collision with two other lorries between junctions 11 and 12 northbound near Burton Dassett at about 2.30am.

Warwickshire Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the accident investigation line on 415415 quoting incident 19 of 23 May.