Witnesses needed after car fire in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was found on fire in Leamington this week.

At approximately 1.25am on Tuesday August 16, a grey Peugeot was set on fire on a driveway in Stirling Avenue.

A Toyota Landcruiser parked next to the Peugeot also sustained fire damage and a smashed rear window.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 13 of 16 August 2016.