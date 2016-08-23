Nathan Rhodes memorial match was big success

Footballers have raised more than £1,000 for the road safety charity Brake in memory of Leamington car crash victim Nathan Rhodes.

Stockton FC, for whom Nathan was a player and manager before he died, beat Bishops Itchington 4-0 in the fundraising match at Bishops Itchington sports field on Saturday August 14.

Action from the Nathan Rhodes Memorial Match

Before kick-off players from both teams stood around the centre circle and joined spectators a one-minute applause.

Nathan’s younger brother Simon Rhodes was made honorary Captain of Stockton FC for the occasion.

He accepted the trophy from his mother Barbara Morgan while his teammate Charlie Smith received the Man of the Match Trophy.

A special prize of a framed original record of Twist and Shout by the Beatles - which was Nathan’s ‘celebration anthem’ - donated by Nev Boon was given to another Stockton player Travis Currell.

Players and spectators gave a one-minute applause at the Nathan Rhodes Memomrial Match.

More than 150 people came and showed their support for the event, which raised a total of £1,215 for Brake.

A raffle was held which consisted of more than 50 prizes that were donated by friends, colleagues and Warwick Tesco manager Jim Whitehead who also gave the food for the evening buffet which was held at The Greaves Club near the sports field.

Brake supported the families of Nathan and his friends Emily Jennings and Ryan Case following their deaths in the crash on June 20 2015.

Another fundraising game is being planned to take place next year.