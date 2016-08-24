Leamington burglar wanted on recall to prison

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the public for help to locate a Leamington man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Liam Timms, 22, was released from HMP Oakwood Prison in Featherstone, Wolverhampton in June 2016 after serving a sentence for burglary.

Daniel Murphy, 30, of Leamington, has now been located.

He has since breached his licence conditions and is now wanted on prison recall.

Timms is described as a slim black man with short cropped black hair.

He is believed to have connections to Leamington and Birmingham.

If you have seen Timms or a man matching his description, please call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

**** Following a media appeal released last Friday, a Leamington man who was wanted for breaching a court order has now been located.

Daniel Murphy, 30, attended a police station this morning (Wednesday).

He will appear at Leamington Magistrates Court today.