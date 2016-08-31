Kenilworth chippy’s profits going to Myton over two days

A Kenilworth fish and chip shop will be donating its profits over two days to Myton Hospices after the charity looked after the manager’s mother.

Whitemoor Road Chippy will be selling its food at half price on Monday September 19 and Tuesday September 20 to encourage people to come and raise money for the charity.

Manager Soulla Mairoudis explained why she wanted to raise money for Myton Hospices.

She said: “My mum had cancer for 10 years, and she was looked after for six months by Myton.

“It’s the closest charity to me and I just appreciate everything they did for my mum and my immediate family - it really meant a lot to me.”