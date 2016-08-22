Kenilworth Castle reveals details of siege weekend

Kenilworth Castle is gearing up for a re-enactment of the Siege of Kenilworth this weekend as part of the siege’s 750th anniversary.

A 30-foot siege tower will be among the highlights of the battle, which will be held twice on Sunday August 28 and Monday August 29.

The event will follow the free siege commemoration in Abbey Fields on Saturday August 27, which will see a procession of soldiers march towards the castle in anticipation of the battle.

Property manager Holly Woodward said: “The great siege of 1266 is one of the most dramatic events in the castle’s history.

“We’re marking the anniversary with our biggest event of the year, and bringing some of medieval England’s most impressive siege weapons to the castle.

“Seeing a siege tower advancing towards the castle, a catapult taking aim at the walls, and a barrage of arrows firing from the ramparts is going to be quite a spectacle.

“Defending the castle for six long months was a testament to the strength of the castle, and a real feat of determination from the people of Kenilworth.

“This is a big anniversary for the whole town – it’s great to be starting our celebrations with the procession on Saturday.”

There will be plenty of other activities in the castle grounds taking place alongside the re-enactment.

Visitors will be able to explore the rebel and royal encampments, see how Kenilworth’s inhabitants survived in times of siege, and hear stories about the siege from cast of medieval characters.

Throughout the weekend there will be music and dancing, gruesome goings-on from the medieval surgeon, and the chance to see the knights prepare for battle.

And would-be young rebels can try archery, junior jousting and the Kids’ castle siege.

The Siege of Kenilworth was one of the longest in British history.

It began in June 1266 when King Henry III’s forces marched on surviving rebels who had retreated to Kenilworth Castle following their defeat at the Battle of Evesham.

The rebels were able to repel attacks inside the castle’s walls until December 1266, by which time disease and starvation were beginning to take hold. They were forced to surrender and had to accept the terms of the Dictum of Kenilworth.

Activities will take place on each day from 11am to 5pm. Tickets can be booked in advance by calling 0370 333 1183 or by clicking here. They can also be bought on the door.