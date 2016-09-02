Dog walker verbally abused in Leamington park

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information after a woman was verbally abused by a man walking his dogs in Newbold Comyn in Leamington.
At approximately 6pm on Thursday August 11, a woman in her 50s was walking her dog in the park when an unknown man verbally abused her and made a lewd gesture.
The man was walking two dogs, believed to be a Husky and a Chinese Shar Pei. One of the dogs was wearing a pink collar and was referred to by the man as ‘Witney’.
The offender was described as a white man around 6ft tall and of slim build with short hair. He was believed to be wearing khaki shorts with a bare torso and white trainers.
Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 326 of Thursday August 11.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.