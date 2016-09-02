Dog walker verbally abused in Leamington park

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information after a woman was verbally abused by a man walking his dogs in Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

At approximately 6pm on Thursday August 11, a woman in her 50s was walking her dog in the park when an unknown man verbally abused her and made a lewd gesture.

The man was walking two dogs, believed to be a Husky and a Chinese Shar Pei. One of the dogs was wearing a pink collar and was referred to by the man as ‘Witney’.

The offender was described as a white man around 6ft tall and of slim build with short hair. He was believed to be wearing khaki shorts with a bare torso and white trainers.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 326 of Thursday August 11.