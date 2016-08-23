Daughters set up fundraising page to help their dad always be by their paralysed mother’s side

Three siblings have set up a heartfelt appeal to help their father look after their mother who was paralysed after a brain haemorrhage.

Caz Dickson spent some time at Castel Froma in Leamington when in 2009 she suddenly collapsed at her home in Coventry and was rushed to hospital where her family were given the terrible news that she had suffered a grade 4 brain haemorrhage which had led to a massive stroke.

Mrs Dickson, who was 43 at the time, and her husband Mick had been inseparable up to this point but she had fallen into a coma and had suffered severe brain damage.

The devoted couple have now been reunited and Mr Dickson, who had also been made redundant shortly after the incident, has become his wife’s full-time carer.

But the family are struggling to cope with mounting financial pressures and so their daughters Rachel, Rebecca and Jodie have now set up a very special GoFundMe page.

The daughters, who were 24, 17, and eight years old when Mrs Dickson suffered the haemorrhage, said: “Our dad was devastated, he wasn’t prepared to give up on her and spent as much time as he could by her bedside. It was a struggle to get him to go home. He wanted them to be together but unfortunately, the family home, just wasn’t suitable for mum’s requirements. She needed 24-hour round-the-clock care and medical support.

“Dad, who is a hardworking and proud man, started to feel the pressure and sadly despite working all the hours he could, we lost our family home in 2013. My dad’s heart broke all over again and we all started to wonder how much more one person could take. He had always tried to be strong for us but this devastated him and he felt he had let us and mum down.

“Eventually he found a rental property that had a downstairs bedroom and a wet room and decided to go for it in the hope that Mum would be able to come home. He just wasn’t the same person without her by his side and so the whole family were overjoyed when mum was finally allowed to come home in June.

“To say it was emotional was an understatement, after a long and hard seven-and-a-half years away, she was home. To see the love and bond they share despite their battle is beautiful and that is why we want to do all we can to keep them together.

“Although mum still hasn’t regained any movement from her neck downwards and still requires 24 hour around the clock care, she is the happiest she has been since she became ill. Our dad is now retired and is my mum’s full time carer and is doing a sterling job. She lights up whenever he comes into the room.

The daughters have said that despite the reunion their parents have not had not yet found a ‘happy ending’ to their problems.

They said: “Our dad has not received any income for the last ten months and we have discovered that without having Court of Protection, they are not entitled to PIP allowance. If you don’t receive this , you can’t receive carer’s allowance and without this income our mum, dad and younger sister cannot survive.

“There is so much red tape it is impossible to know what the correct information is but we know we need to keep them together and that’s why we have set up the GoFundMe page.”

The sisters have so far raised £1,705.

For more information or to make a donation go online.

www.gofundme.com/CazandMick