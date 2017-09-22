Lions ‘delighted’ new venue found for threatened Kenilworth carol concert

Kenilworth Lions are ‘delighted’ to have found a new venue for their traditional carol concert this year after fears it may not go ahead.

Despite holding the popular concert at Kenilworth Castle on the last Saturday before Christmas for the last 29 years, English Heritage said the castle was being used for an ‘Enchanted Kenilworth Castle’ event from Friday December 15 to Saturday December 23.

Carols in the Castle at Kenilworth Castle. The ladies of the Lions Club were kept busy selling mince pies. MHLC-19-12-15-Carols in the Castle NNL-151220-161208009

But after talking to Warwick District Council, the Lions confirmed the concert will be held in Abbey Fields off Bridge Street on Saturday December 23.

Press officer for the Lions John Whitehouse said the concert might not be like it is usually, but was hopeful high numbers would turn up because Abbey Fields is an open space, unlike Kenilworth Castle.

He said: “The event will be different in some ways because it’s a different arena. We still need to thrash out how we’re going to do it but we’re determined to make it work.

“In theory, if local people turn out and support us we might get a record attendance.”

It is likely the Lions will ask people for voluntary donations on the night to help cover their costs.