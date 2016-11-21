Lights of Love to remember lost loved ones returns to Warwick

The popular Christmas ‘Lights of Love’ appeal will be returning to Warwick this week.

The appeal is a chance for people to submit memories and messages for the people they have lost which are then placed on a Christmas Tree,

Warwick Rotary Club will be launching this year’s ‘Light of Love’ during the Victorian Evening celebrations on Thursday evening where Warwick Mayor Christine Cross will switch on the lights.

Last year’s appeal raised around £2,000, which was split between Myton Hospice and the Mayors charities and around 200 messages were placed on the tree.

The Rotary Club are inviting residents to dedicate a message for this years tree, which has been donated by Barns Close Nurseries.

Message cards can be added to the tree up until December 23 and there will also be a donation collection for Myton Hospices and the Mayors charities.

Jackie Crampton, one of the organisers of the appeal, said: “People never forget those they have lost, but Christmas makes us aware of those that aren’t with us. Putting their names and a message on the tree gives us a chance to remember them and means they are part of the town too.”

The dedication service, which is a service held in remembrance of people’s loved ones, will be held on December 11 at 4pm in the Market Square.

Warwick Community Band and Newburgh school children will join the service to sing of carols.

If the weather is bad, the service will take place in the ballroom above the tourist information centre on Jury Street.

To submit your message collect a form from Warwick Post Office, tourist information office, Claridges, or Torreys Hardware or go to www.warwickrotary.org.uk.