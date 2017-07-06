Let’s turn red and white into gold!

Warwick has been turned into a sea of red and white - and you can do your bit to turn those colours into to gold.

The town has made a good habit of winning gold at the RHS Heart of England in Bloom awards for its amazing floral displays.

And this year, residents and businesses have taken on The War of the Roses theme, by using red and white flowers.

The judges will be in town on Monday (July 10) and everyone can do their bit by keeping the streets clean and their front gardens tidy (with red and white flowers if possible).

Mandy Littlejohn, chair of community and culture on Warwick Town Council, said: “This year Warwick, horticulturally, has been turned red and white to support The Wars of the Roses at Warwick Castle which is a jousting spectacular that pits the House of Lancaster against the House of York - on horseback.

“We were delighted to turn our town red and white to support Warwick Castle as their continued support, along with Warwick Racecourse, local businesses and residents has been invaluable.

“One couple are taking The Wars of the Roses theme very seriously, given they originally come from Lancashire and Yorkshire and could not agree on a red or white display.”

Nick Blofield , Divisional Director at Warwick Castle, said: “The Community of our beautiful and historic town enjoys the friendly competition of Warwick in Bloom, and this year we are delighted that our own new family show Wars of the Roses Live is providing inspiration for the botanical battle. There are splendid displays of red and white blooms from window boxes to tubs and hanging baskets and all the planting of the town roundabouts and St Nicholas Park. It is a pleasure for us to sponsor Warwick in Bloom again this year and to host the regional awards in September.”

The winners of the 13 categories of Warwick in Bloom - which was judged on Monday - are as follows:

SHOPS:

Torry’s Hardware

Commercial Premises

Alderson House

Hotels, Public Houses, Guest Houses, B&B and Restaurants:

Park Cottage

Domestic Large Garden

Anthony Griffin

Domestic Small Garden

Mrs Mary Sykes

Domestic Window Box/Hanging Baskets/Tubs

Joint winners

Mr Mark Robertson

Kathy Spackman

Sheltered Accomodation/ Retirement Accomodation

Mrs Mary Sykes

Community Gardens

Tibbits Court

School Activity or Garden

Westgate Primary School

Public Access Gardens

Mill Gardens

Community Streets

Woodcote Street

Overall Winner of Warwick in Bloom 2017

Park Cottage