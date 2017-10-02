Leek Wootton dance school donates thousands to Hatton Park charity

Dancers at a Leek Wootton dance school donated thousands of pounds to a Hatton Park charity after a fundraising gala.

Students at Viva Theatre Arts raised £5,610 for Molly Olly’s Wishes, wihch produces support packs for children facing after ‘dancing their socks off’ at the gala back in July.

The charity provides emotional and financial support to children facing a terminal or life-threatening illness along with their families.

The money raised was presented as a cheque by the dancers to the charity at the school’s prize-giving ceremony held at Kenilworth School in September.

Principal of Viva Theatre Arts Claudia Temple said: “The children worked really hard on one of the hottest days of the year and produced a stunning cabaret to entertain our 200 guests.

“Molly Olly’s is a cause close to our hearts as one of our students has benefited from their support in the past.

“Molly Olly’s will continue as our nominated charity for 2018 and we hope to raise even more funds for this wonderful cause and the incredibly valuable work they do.”

And Rachel Ollerenshaw, who founded Molly Olly’s wishes after her daughter Molly died of Wilms tunour in 2011, was delighted with the school’s efforts.

She said: ““Molly Olly’s wishes were honoured to be chosen as Viva Theatre’s charity. It was a pleasure to watch the performance and to see so much talent.

“Claudia and all her team of supporters did a fantastic job raising money and awareness, so a big thank you to all the dancers.”