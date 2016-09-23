Leamington woman wins £25,000 in postcode lottery

A Leamington woman was ‘ecstatic’ after discovering she had won £25,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery last week.

Christine Guice, of Wych Elm Drive, said: “I put the cheque in my bedroom that night so that in the morning when I woke up I’d know I wasn’t dreaming.

“Winning means we’ll be able to go on a cruise which is wonderful. We’ll also be able to do some work on the house.

“I signed up because I just thought no matter what happens that someone was a winner – if it wasn’t me then it would be the charities.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of lottery ticket sales goes directly to charity. In Leamington, £1,450 was raised by players for Boxing Clever - a project which helps support young people in Warwickshire develop their fitness and improve their self-esteem through boxing.