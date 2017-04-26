Leamington woman received commendation for actions that helped police

A woman from Leamington has been commended for actions that helped Warwickshire Police.

Last month Warwickshire Police held an awards ceremony to commend the police officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public who had helped them.

Several of those who received commendations involved incident in and around Leamington.

Of the awards given, one was handed to Leamington resident to Chloe Whitworth.

In March 2016 Chloe saw two drunken men fighting in the street and then saw one of them getting into a car and driving away.

She called Warwickshire Police and was able to give a full description of the men and their car, which resulted in one of them being charged with a number of motoring offences including driving whilst over the prescribed limit and driving whilst disqualified.

Because of Chloe’s actions she received a Superintendent’s Commendation, which was presented by Chief Superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith.

PC Jez Belcher also received an award last month for his brave actions in Leamington.

The police officer helped to rescued two boys, aged 11 and 12, whose boat had capsized in the River Leam in August 2016.

Police units with water safety kits had been deployed and the two boys had managed to cling to the side river wall where they were still at risk of drowning.

PC Belcher leaned over the wall whilst another officer held his feet, and lifted the boys to safety.

Also at the awards ceremony in Ryton, PC Simon Rogers was also commended for his actions when he was off duty.

He was in Stoneleigh when he noticed two men acting suspiciously near the gates of Stoneleigh Abbey.

He identified himself to them and they ran off, dropping stolen items as they left. PC Rogers followed and subsequently found one of the men sitting by the side of the road.

The man assaulted the officer and ran off again, but both suspects were eventually detained and were charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer.

PC Rogers was commended for his commitment and courage in apprehending offenders whilst off duty.

Also recognised for their actions were PCs Leanne Popple and Ali Radbourne.

They were both assaulted as they restrained an offender following an incident in Weston under Wetherley in Leamington, but managed to hold on to the offender for 20 minutes until back up arrived.

They were commended for taking immediate action to safeguard a victim without any regard for their own personal safety.

Sgt Paul Calver and Jayne Bailey also received commendation for their part in partnership work which resulted in a Purple Flag being granted to Leamington town centre.