Leamington theatre-goers invited to feast of performance

Leamington audiences have been invited to take part in a dinner date with a twist.

Theatre company, Reckless Sleepers, is staging their performance piece ‘The Last Supper’ - with a limited 39 tickets to those on the ‘guest list’ for each performance.

The unusual and intimate Last Supper is being staged at All Saints Church in Leamington Spa this weekend.

Diners will break bread with the actors during the performance which explores the theme of last words of the rich and famous, criminals and heroes.

Actors in different scenarios will speak and then eat the last words of historic figures including John Lennon, Che Guevara, Nostradamus and Leonardo Da Vinci.

Part play and part meal, each audience member is given a table number, their case number and their incident number - thirteen of these are last suppers.

Performances last 60 minutes with half-an-hour for the post-show sharing of food.

The play, which has toured the globe and been seen by audiences in Europe and Australia will take place on Saturday September 9 at 8pm (doors open 7.30pm) and Sunday September 10 at 3pm (doors open 2.30pm)

For tickets, which cost £15, contact www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk