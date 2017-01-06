Leamington taxi driver praised for part in robber’s arrest

A judge has praised and rewarded the public-spirited actions of a Leamington taxi driver who alerted the police to a street robbery and kept a watch on the attackers.

Young, 19, of Westgate Close, Warwick, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court to robbing the victim of his wallet, phone and keys.

The attack was carried out on a 19-year-old man by Young and another man in Leamington town centre on the evening of Sunday October 2.

A passing taxi driver, Tajinder Thandi, saw the incident and alerted the police before trying to follow the attackers until officers arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the police, who had been given a description of Young, spotted him nearby and arrested him after he had tried to hide.

Recorder Christopher Tickle commented: “Mr Thandi had followed them as best he could and alerted the police. I think he should be congratulated on that, and I make an award to him of £100 for his public-spiritedness in this case, with the thanks of the court.”

Jailing Young, Recorder Tickle told him: “Your victim came and sat with you, and things were amicable to the extent that he went into town and took out £100 so you could all carry on drinking.

“What happened after that was quite disgraceful, because you and this other person forced him to the ground, rifling his pockets and kicking him.

“He was clever enough to get away from you, but you pursued him to the extent that you then got him to the ground again and kicked him again. This time you go and rob him and steal his wallet and phone and other things.

“Although no weapon was used, you used your feet to kick this man. It was also a sustained attack, and it was two onto one. In your favour is your remorse, which I accept is genuine, and I hope this is your one and only appearance in a serious court, and that you have learned your lesson.”