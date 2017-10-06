Leamington student going the extra mile to help hospital’s brain injury unit

A student who completed a placement at the Central England Brain Injury Unit (CERU) this year is about to take on his third challenge raising money for the unit.

Jack Nicholls completed a first year Occupational Therapy placement at CERU at Leamington Spa Hospital in May this year.

He then decided to take on three challenges in order to raise money for the brain injury charity.

Jack said: “I absolutely loved the placement experience and it was a real eye opener to see all the hard work the staff and patients put in at the rehab hospital.

“I wanted to give something back to the unit by challenging myself.”

Jack has already competed in the Kenilworth Half Marathon at the start of September, followed by the Warwickshire Triathlon at the end of the same month.

His next challenge is the Birmingham Marathon on October 15 which will take him up to 50 miles in total.

Kathy Wagstaff, Clinical Lead Nurse at CERU, said: “We are delighted that Jack is supporting the unit, the money will go towards refurbishing a new flat that will simulate a home environment.

“The apartment will help to identify care needs and risks for patients before they go home and increase their independence and practice skills for daily living.”

The occupational therapist has already manged to raise £175, surpassing his initial £100 target thanks to the support of donors and Coventry University’s charity fund.

To support the Central England Brain Injury Charity by donating to Jack’s fundraising page go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-nicholls-ceru-50for50