Leamington skatepark celebrating first anniversary with Halloween-themed competitions

A Leamington skatepark will celebrate its first anniversary tomorrow (Saturday October 28) with Halloween-themed skate and BMX competitions.
The skatepark in Victoria Park, which opened last year after five years of campaigning for a new one to be built, is inviting skaters and riders to dress up in Halloween costumes while competing for prizes.
The day starts at noon with a warm-up session and continues with different contests throughout the day:
1.30pm - Best Bowl Trick
2.15pm - Best Spine Trick
3pm - Best Street Course Trick
3.45pm - Best Rail Trick
4.30pm - Prize announcements
There will also be food, music and an afterparty at the Big Cat Coma in High Street beginning at 7.30pm.
