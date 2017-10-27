Leamington skatepark celebrating first anniversary with Halloween-themed competitions

A Leamington skatepark will celebrate its first anniversary tomorrow (Saturday October 28) with Halloween-themed skate and BMX competitions.

The skatepark in Victoria Park, which opened last year after five years of campaigning for a new one to be built, is inviting skaters and riders to dress up in Halloween costumes while competing for prizes.

The day starts at noon with a warm-up session and continues with different contests throughout the day:

1.30pm - Best Bowl Trick

2.15pm - Best Spine Trick

3pm - Best Street Course Trick

3.45pm - Best Rail Trick

4.30pm - Prize announcements

There will also be food, music and an afterparty at the Big Cat Coma in High Street beginning at 7.30pm.