Leamington sex offender admitted ‘he can’t help himself’ to police

When the police went to the Leamington home of a man with two convictions for downloading indecent images of children, he confessed: “I’m still looking, I can’t help myself.”

And on the phone Russell Wilkin had in his hand, as he desperately tried to delete them, the officers found five indecent images of children.

That put him in breach of a community order imposed for similar offences in February last year, a suspended sentence he was given 12 months ago, and a sexual harm prevention order.

But back at Warwick Crown Court for the third time, he finally ran out of chances after again pleading guilty to making indecent images of children.

Wilkin, 35, of High Street, who also admitted possessing extreme pornography, breaching a sexual harm prevention order and breaching his suspended sentence and the community order, was jailed for a total of 19 months.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for an indefinite period, in line with the sexual harm prevention order which Judge Andrew Lockhart QC ordered to continue.

Prosecutor Ian Windridge said that in February last year Wilkin had been given a three-year community order after pleading guilty to four charges of making indecent images of children.

As part of that sentence he had been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, to register as a sex offender for five years and to take part in a sex offender’s treatment programme.

Just three months after that hearing his police offender manager visited his home in Leamington and asked to see his phone.

On it was evidence of searches for indecent images of pre-teen girls and 68 category C images.

As a result, in September last year he was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years, with the judge ordering the community order to continue to enable him to complete a three-year sex offender’s treatment programme.

But Mr Windridge said that in April this year, Wilkin’s offender manager paid him another visit – and when he came to the door he was holding his phone.

The officer took it from him, and in the ‘deleted’ part of the phone’s memory were five category C images of girls as young as 12, as well as images of bestiality.

There was also a Facebook account in a false name, with a number of ‘friend requests’ from young girls, and Judge Lockhart observed: “He’s moving towards potential contact offences.”

Sarah Holland, defending, said: “He understands this is the third offence of downloading indecent images of children. He’s under no illusions that it will be custody today.”