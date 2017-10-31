Leamington set for Lantern Parade and Lights Switch-on events

People are being urged to get creative to help light up Leamington with a magical display of lanterns for the town’s annual festive parade.

Free lantern making workshops will be held every Sunday in November ahead of the sixth Leamington Lantern Parade organised by BID Leamington taking place on Sunday, December 3.

Leamington Lantern Parade

BID Leamington will be running the workshops, with all materials provided, at the Pump Room on the Parade on Sunday, November 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “The Leamington Lantern Parade is a truly magical event in the town’s calendar and heralds the countdown to Christmas.

“We really enjoy helping hundreds of local families get into the creative and festive spirit each year, and are once again looking forward to being wowed by the spectacular creations made by people of all ages either at home or at one of our workshops.”

“We are encouraging local schools to get involved this year and would also like to hear from anyone over the age of 16 who would like to volunteer to help at the workshops and the lantern parade itself.

Leamington Lights switch on MHLC-20-11-16 Leamington Christmas Lights NNL-170522-172239001

“We are also inviting people attending the parade to donate toys which will be distributed to local children in time for Christmas.”

The lantern parade will meet at The Bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens at 4pm and set off at approximately 4.30pm.

It will finish with Christmas carols around the Tree of Lights at the Town Hall, where there will also be reindeer, stilt-walking snowflakes and entertainment from the Royal Spa Brass Band and singer David Harrop.

For more information on the workshops and volunteering, contact BID Leamington on 470634 or email info@bidleamington.com

Leamington Lights switch on MHLC-20-11-16 Leamington Christmas Lights NNL-170522-172532001

Further details are also available at leamingtonlanternparade.co.uk

**** Leamington’s Christmas lights will be switched on in the town centre on Sunday November 19.

The event will run in the parade from 1pm and culminate with the switch-on at 5pm.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts will switch on the lights with the help of the cast of this year’s Spa Centre pantomime.

There will be entertainments on a stage at the top of the parade and the christmas market and funfair will start at 10am.