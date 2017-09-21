Leamington’s new TK Maxx store officially opens

Leamington’s new TK Maxx store officially opened its doors to the public today (Thursday).

Eager shoppers were queuing outside the new store, which is on Leamington Shopping Park, ready for the grand opening at 9am this morning.

Inside Leamington's new TK Maxx store.

TK Maxx sells designer items at less than the recommended retail price.

A spokesperson from TK Maxx said: “We are delighted to finally open our doors to the shoppers of Leamington.

“We greeted crowds of excited customers this morning as they headed in to discover the big labels and designer gems.

“The rapidly changing assortments creates the treasure hunt shopping experience that our customers love and we are so excited to share it with Leamington.

“We encourage shoppers to stop by often to find the latest designer fashion and unique gems on offer, always at amazing value.”

TK Maxx, which is located at Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Drive, will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

TK Maxx in Leamington.

Inside the new TK Maxx store in Leamington Shopping Park.

The new TK Maxx store in Leamington.