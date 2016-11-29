Leamington Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign can help couples like Steven and Hannah

Making donations to the Rotary Club of Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light campaign will help the Myton Hospices provide care and support for patients and their loved ones in their final days and beyond.

One such case where the charity was there when someone most needed help is that of Steven and Hannah Legge, who came to the Warwick hospice in December last year.

The Tree of Light in Leamington

The couple could not have predicted the news they received just two weeks into their relationship - on his 19th birthday- Steven was told he had neck and head cancer.

From the day he was diagnosed, Steven’s condition was terminal but healthcare professionals did all they could to make him as comfortable as possible over the next three years, with Hannah right by his side.

They planned to marry in May this year after Steven proposed to Hannah on her 22nd birthday.

But last November the couple received the dereadful news that Steven’s condition was deteriorating and he only had a matter of weeks left .

With Steven’s mobility becoming an increasing concern, the couple decided to move their wedding forward.

On December 3 2015 they were married at the Mallory Court Hotel in Leamington.

It was shortly after the couple decorated their home to reflect Steven’s love of Christmas that he was admitted to the Warwick hospice.

Hannah said: “I didn’t know what to expect before going to the hospice but my experience was absolutely fantastic.

“The help and support you receive at Myton is amazing They make you feel so comfortable and everything you need is right there. They try to help you keep life as normal as it can be given the situation you are going through.”

Steven died on December 20 2015 aged 22 - just 17 days after the wedding.

Myton continues to support Hannah through its family counselling services and she aims to raise £10,000 for the charity in Steven’s memory.

Donations to the Trees of Light campaign can be made using the adjacent cut-out form, or through the brochures available at Leamington Town Hall, the Royal Priors, Whitnash church, in shops and both town’s libraries

Alternatively visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight