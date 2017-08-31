Leamington railway station shortlisted for national award

Leamington Railway Station has been shortlisted in a national award.

Operator Chiltern Railways has announced that Leamington station, which is in Old Warwick Road, has been shortlisted for Medium Station of the Year in the 2017 National Rail Awards.

Photo supplied by Chiltern Railways.

In the 2016 awards, Oxford Parkway, also operated by Chiltern Railways, was awarded Medium Station of the Year.

The station was built in 1850s and was rebuilt between 1937 and 1939.

Between 2007 and 2008 the station’s booking hall was refurbished in a style that resembled the original art-deco style of the Western Railway.

This refurbishment also included installing ticket barriers.

In 2011 the station’s waiting rooms were also refurbished and new parking spaces were added.

Organised by RAIL magazine, the National Rail Awards is an annual event to reward excellence in the rail industry.

The Station of the Year award will recognise a station that has had a positive impact on the customer experience in all areas including customer service, safety and facilities.

Alan Riley, customer services director for Chiltern Railways, said: “We are very proud that Leamington has been shortlisted for this award.

“It’s a beautiful station and much of the success is due to the hard work of the staff at Leamington who are dedicated to ensuring that our customers come first, as well as the Friends of Leamington Spa community group who help us keep it looking its best.”

Medium Station of the Year is not the only award Chiltern has been shortlisted for in the 2017 awards.

The company is also shortlisted for the Passenger Operator of the Year award, as well as Small Station of the Year for Wendover.

Chiltern has also been jointly shortlisted in the Major Project of the Year category as part of the Bicester to Oxford Collaboration for phase one of the East West Rail project, which connects Oxford to London via the Chiltern Mainline.

The winners will be announced at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on September 21 2017.