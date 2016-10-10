Leamington lad Bradley suffers first round exit in X Factor live shows

Bradley Hunt from Leamington and his singing parter Ottavio Columbro were the first act to be booted off the X Factor this weekend.

After their performance of a mashup of Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! by the Venga Boys and Barbie Girl by Aqua on the first live show on Saturday night the duo, now named Bratavio, were among the three acts to receive the least public votes to stay in the competition.

And they then faced off against Finnish singer Saara Aalto with a performance of The Only Way is Up by Yazz but were voted off the show by judges Sharon Osborne, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell, who said: ”That was probably the craziest five minutes I’ve ever seen. I’m not even going to pretend here, if this was a horse race it was like a guinea pig versus a race horse, nice try guys, the act I’m sending home - obviously - is Bratavio.”

Only mentor Louis Walsh, who had controversially put the pair into the live shows ahead of popular girl group 4 of Diamonds, voted to save them but admitted that Saara’s performance in the sing off was ‘world class’.

When asked to talk about the highlights of his X Factor experience by show host Dermot O’Leary, Bradley, 23, said: “Just all of it really - going to the Judge’s house in Ibiza.”

The pair had been subjected to abuse and death threats following the audition process on twitter and Bradley also thanked all those who had shown support and understanding for them in the face of this.