Leamington in Bloom winners awarded at ceremony

Leamington in Bloom has held a presentation evening for the winners of the various categories of its horticultural competition.

The prize giving, held at Leamington Town Hall on Friday September 22, was led by town mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts who presented the winners of the Best Front Gardens (Mr and Mrs Ireland), Best Balconies, Patios and Courtyards (William McGrenra), Best Floral Pubs (The New Inn) and Best Residential Care Homes (joint winners James Hirons and Cubbington Mill) with their certificates and gardening vouchers worth £25.

Terry Stanfield's winning picture for the Leamington in Bloom photography competition.

Other entrants received certificates of commendation.

The winners of the Photographic Competition were also congratulated and received various cash prizes.

First prize went to Terry Stanfield.

Other winners included Richard Cunningham, Bianca Caravtov, Jackie Height and David Chantrey.

The competition was judged by last year’s winner Hilary Roberts.

The evening closed with Cllr Evetts praising Leamington in Bloom’s Gold award in the Heart of England in Bloom competition and also with thanks to Jim Dean who, after many years of sterling service, is stepping down from the group.