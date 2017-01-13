Leamington drink driver who killed woman in crash jailed

A teenage driver who took her uncle’s car and ploughed into the side of a taxi, killing a mother of two in the back of the cab, has been jailed.

Unqualified driver Danielle Bartlett, 18, was speeding and over the alcohol limit. She fled the scene after the crash in which 42-year-old Anna Downey died.

Originally from Leamington, Bartlett, of Westleigh Road, Leicester, was jailed for three years and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

She had pleaded guilty in October 2015 to causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, having no insurance and driving without a licence.

Prosecutor James Armstrong-Holmes said on October 10 Bartlett, after drinking, left her uncle’s home at about 11.45pm with his car keys without his knowledge. She then drove off in his Vauxhall Astra.

Meanwhile, mother-of-two Ms Downey was on her way back to her Coventry home in a black cab.

While on London Road in Coventry, Bartlett hit the cab at 52mph in a 40mph zone on the side where Ms Downey was sitting, which resulted in her death. Following the crash, Bartlett fled to her grandfather’s and kept saying to him: “What have I done?”

Mr Armstrong-Holmes read out a statement by Ms Downey’s 12-year-old daughter, who said: “I miss you so much mum. It is hard to put into words how much I want to see you again.”