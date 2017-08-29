Leamington couple to have dream wedding after winning postcode lottery

A Leamington couple engaged for two years can now have their dream wedding after winning £30,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery last weekend.

Gemma Behan, 26, and her fiance Matt were presented with a cheque on Saturday August 26.

She said she was ‘in shock’ over the win, and said she would marry Matt as soon as she could.

Gemma added: “We’ll be able to book our dream barn wedding within the next year. It’s come at such a perfect time.”

She was not the only one to cash in after winning the lottery.

Steven Williams, 41, was joined by his wife Carol when he was presented with his cheque by the lottery’s ambassador Jeff Brazier.

“It’s so surreal,” he said. “I’m feeling very happy and very lucky.”

Steven, who works as a database developer, added: “We’ve had the same car for ten years so I think it’s time for an upgrade.”

There was one other winner in the postcode who was not available to receive their cheque.

A minimum of 31 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £221 million to date for more than 3,000 good causes across the UK and around the world.