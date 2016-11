Leamington held it’s annual Christmas lights-switch on event on Sunday.

The event included entertainment on the Touch FM stage a mix of festive music and performers for all the family, including the cast of the Spa Centre’s Christmas Panto Beauty and the Beast.

Leamington Lights switch on MHLC-20-11-16 Leamington Christmas Lights NNL-161120-213040009

The Christmas Market was also on while Barkers Funfair offers attractions for children.

Are you pictured in any of our photos from the event?

Leamington Lights switch on Kirsty Leahy, Touch FM Drive Time presenter, Father Christmas, Alex Lundberg and Guy Armitage (Wasps players), a lady from the Chamber of Trade and Town Mayor Cllr. Ann Morrison, switch on the lights. MHLC-20-11-16 Leamington Christmas Lights NNL-161120-212822009

