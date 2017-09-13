Leamington Beer and Music Festival returns this weekend

A beer and music festival will be returning to Leamington this weekend.

The Leamington Beer and Music Festival will feature 48 real ales, 10 ciders and a gin and fizz bar.

There will also be more than 25 live music acts that will perform across two stages.

This year’s festival will be taking place at The Band Factory, which is on Althorpe Street.

There will also be a variety of free music workshops, a homebrew competition and a quiet family room available for those with small children.

The event also helps to raise money for The Band Factory, which supports local community music and arts groups across Warwickshire.

Scott Ferry, a member of the Leamington Beer and Music festival 2017 committee, said: “We’re very excited for what will be the biggest Leamington Beer and Music Festival we’ve ever held, and this year we are hoping to raise over £6,000 for The Band Factory and other local community groups. With so much going on, we’re confident that guests of all ages will have an amazing and memorable weekend. Among many new things this year is our Sunday-Funday event which promises a family friendly day of beer, music, games and frolics; we can’t wait.”

The event runs Friday 4pm to Saturday 1am and then Saturday from noon to 1am on Sunday and then on Sunday from noon to 6pm.

Tickets are available on the door and in-advance from www.leamingtonbeerfestival.org and cost £10, which provides entry, a festival pint glass and £5 of beer tokens.