Leamington beer and music festival heralded a success

The third annual Leamington Beer and Music Festival has been heralded an ‘ale-round’ success.

More than 1,200 went to the event, which took place last weekend at The Band Factory, which is in Althorpe Street.

Leamington Beer and Music Festival. Photo by John Wright.

The festival featured 48 real ales, 10 ciders and a gin and fizz bar and more than 25 live music acts performed across two stages.

Scott Ferry, a member of the Leamington Beer and Music festival 2017 committee, said: “Our resident Oompah band ‘Leamingt-Oom-Pah’ upped their game once more, delivering a rip-roaring performance featuring special guests and trombones played with feet.

“Final figures are still being calculated but we are very confident that we will have broken last year’s total of £6,000 raised for The Band Factory and other local community groups.

“We’re already making plans for next year in our endeavour to raise even more funds for charity and deliver another fantastic community event.

“We’d like to thank our intrepid army of volunteers for their hard work over the weekend, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

