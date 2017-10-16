Leamington barbers offering ‘Thorsday’ hair cuts to celebrate film release

A barbers in Leamington will be offering free haircuts to celebrate the release of the latest Thor movie.

To celebrate the release of Thor: Ragnarok in UK cinemas on October 24, this Thursday (October 19) will become #THORSDAY, as select barber shops across the country offer fans the chance to receive a free haircut.

The trailer for the movie, released earlier this year, gave fans a glimpse of the new-look, short-haired Thor played by Chris Hemsworth and now fans have the chance to follow suit.

Braid Barbers, which is located in 74 Warwick Street in Leamington, will be taking part in the offer.

Those who go along to get a free ‘Thorsday’ haircut will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a holiday for two to Iceland – one of the shooting locations for the new film.

There will also be a special prize for the longest-haired person to have their locks sheared: tickets to attend a UK gala screening of an upcoming Marvel movie.

Braid Barbers will be offering up to 50 free Thorsday haircuts on Thursday October 19 2017. Those wishing to get a free haircut need to quote “Thorsday”.

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18+ only.

Entry and holiday restrictions and exclusions apply.

To see the full details click here