Leamington awarded Gold in Heart of England in Bloom competition

Leamington has been given a Gold Award in the Heart of England in Bloom competition which recognises horticultural excellence in the Midlands.

The award in the competition’s Small City category, which was announced last night, is a repeat of Leamington’s result in 2016 and recognises ‘exceptional achievers’ who demonstrate a ‘consistently high standard’ in all areas.

The judges gave particular praise to Jephson Gardens and the gardens at Leamington Railway Station, which they said “were a blaze of colour and all maintained to a very high standard”.

Other areas of achievement listed included Lillington Youth Centre with its “raised beds, bottle green-house, growing projects, murals, recycling, and bags of enthusiasm”; the new skate park at Victoria Park; and Milverton Primary School which was praised for “environmental action at its best”.

Leamington was also praised for celebrating its evident heritage through its architecture and listed buildings. Areas for improvement included the visual impact of town centre baskets and planters which were “muted through the use of pastel shades”.

The judges said: “Careful colour choice would give a real ‘wow’ given the number of baskets and features on display.”

Greater attention to detail was also suggested for many of the town’s roundabouts, where weeds were spotted.

Newcastle-under-Lyme was the category - and overall - winner.