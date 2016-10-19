Leamington and Warwick Sikhs raised thousands in Two Castles Run

Sikhs in Warwick and Leamington have raised £13,000 for good causes by taking part in this year’s Two Castles Run.

Cheques were presented at the Gurdawara Sahib Sikh Temple in Tachbrook Road last week with £3,347 being raised for the Myton Hospices, £3,347 for the temple and £6,694 for the Sikh Cultural and Sports Community Centre in support of short term improvements and long term redevelopment of the site.

The Management Committee and the Trustees of the Sikh Cultural and Sports Community Centre have thanked the organisers and participants for their tremendous effort and hard work.