Kind donation to Warwick family’s fundraising campaign for son Ethan

A wellbeing company in Warwick has made a donation to a local family as part of their acts of kindness campaign.

Forever Living, who are based at Longbridge Manor in Warwick, run a Christmas random acts of kindness campaign and decided to extend it into the local community.

Laura and James Maclellan with their son Ethan.

After reading about the Maclellan family raising money for their son Ethan in the Warwick Courier the company decided to donate money to their cause.

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is on the Woodloes, are trying to raise money to help with the costs of their son’s necessary health care equipment.

Ethan, who is two-years-old, was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him.

The couple have been raising money for Ethan’s fund, which will go towards paying for specialised equipment he will need as he gets older.

To help raise the necessary funds, Laura and James will be taking on the mammoth task of completing all four Wolf Runs this year. By completing all four they will be crowned Alpha Wolves.

Mr Maclellan said: “Laura and I will be taking part in all four Wolf Runs next year. So far we have 11 people doing all four and we have 70 people who will be doing the summer run with us.

“Any money we raise will be going into a trust fund for Ethan to help pay for equipment, which is specialised and expensive. My wife gets some help with Ethan money-wise and I work full time but there is no way we can afford the equipment if we did not do some fundraising.”

Last week the Maclellan family were invited to Longbridge manor so staff at Forever Living could present them with a cheque.

Paul Sant, the general manager at Forever Living, said: “Ethan was all smiles at the manor and we were pleased to be able to give a cheque for £1,000 to his fund to help with equipment.

“These early years are critical for him and any delay in being able to buy the equipment he needs really impacts him developmentally. We hope to continue to support the MacLellans, they are such a lovely family and we’re also going to donate a cheque to Zoe’s place, where Ethan goes twice a month.”

On receiving the cheque Mrs Maclellan said: “This means so much to us more than you can ever imagine you are all so very kind”.