Kenilworth woman celebrates 50-year membership of Soroptimists

A Kenilworth woman recently celebrated 50 years of being a member of the Soroptimists, a leading women’s voluntary organisation.

Betty Mash’s milestone was marked at a meeting of the Kenilworth and District Soroptimists on Tuesday September 6 at the Holiday Inn.

She received a picture drawn by a fellow club member, a collage depicting her involvement as a Soroptimist and a certificate in recognition of her time in the group.

Club president Tricia Weinbren presented Betty with flowers and said: “It is wonderful to be able to recognise and celebrate such dedicated and long service.”

Betty was a member of Coventry Soroptimists before joining Kenilworth.