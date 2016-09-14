Kenilworth Station progress going well

Progress on Kenilworth Station is going well after survey work has been completed, Warwickshire County Council has said.

In a statement, a council spokesman said: “In recent weeks we have fully mobilised the Kenilworth Station site whilst the detailed design of the station is ongoing.

“The contractor has completed survey works including CCTV surveys of the existing drainage, topographical survey and ground investigation works.”

Work over the next four weeks will include getting rid of various plants and trees on the site and preparations for connecting services.

The footbridge over the railway tracks will be out of use from Friday October 14 for refurbishment.

Construction officially began on Friday July 29 after years of trying to get the project off the ground.

The station should be operating in August 2017 with an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington run by London Midland.

Network Rail has not committed to installing a twin track in the future, but the station will be able to accommodate one if things change.