Kenilworth Station costs likely to go up by £373,000

The cost to build Kenilworth Station is likely to go up by £373,000, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.

The council’s cabinet is expected to ask the full council to use money from its contingency budget after the delayed completion date of December 2017 meant costs went up.

Key: 1 - Platform foundation, 2 - Station building foundation, 3 - Launch pit for Severn Trent Water sewer diversion tunnelling under existing bridge, 4 - Lorry delivering beams for platforms, 5 - Reception point for tunnelling under bridge, 6 - Tanyard stream diversion.

Costs increased because the delay meant project management and consultation costs went up. Another risk analysis was also needed, which added further costs to the bill.

The cabinet will make a decision on the recommendation on Thursday June 16, but it is highly likely the council will want the extra money to be spent. A final decision will be made by full council on Tuesday July 18.

Assuming the council decide to use the money, the final cost for the project will be up to £13.6 million.

A spokesman for the county council said they will release a statement pending the outcome of the full council meeting in July.

In her report to the cabinet, council officer Hannah Collett said: “The scheme is anticipated to generate substantial benefits to the town and to the wider sub-region.

“It is expected that the new station and train service will significantly enhance rail access for the residents of Kenilworth and time savings to existing and new rail passengers, as well as support the economic development of the sub-region.”

Once up and running, the station will operate an hourly shuttle service between Coventry and Leamington. The trains and station will be run by London Midland.