Kenilworth schoolgirls sell cakes for Hurricane Irma victims

Two Kenilworth schoolgirls organised a cake sale this weekend in Talisman square to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

Friends Scarlett Olorenshaw and Poppy Allen were raising money for the ‘Shelter Boxes’ appeal, which was previously supported by Kenilworth Rotary.

They and other Kenilworth School pupils were tasked with raising money for the appeal after being given £1.

The girls raised £91.20 in two hours and wished to thank the public for their generosity.