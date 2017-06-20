Kenilworth school’s Disney-themed scarecrow trail ‘an amazing success’

A Disney-themed scarecrow trail organised by a Kenilworth primary school’s PTA has been hailed as ‘an amazing success’.

The Thorns Community Infant School PTA Scarecrow Trail ran from Saturday June 10 to Sunday June 18, and featured 31 scarecrows which all depicted a Disney character.

Helen Roberts, one of the trail’s organisers, said: “We have been amazed once again by the incredibly high standard of scarecrows made using papier mache, fitness balls, wood, fabric and other everyday household objects.

“It really was fantastic to see so many families walking, biking and even running around Kenilworth solving clues and collecting trail letters to solve the anagram.”

The best scarecrow, as voted by trail users, will be revealed at the Thorns Summer Fair on Sunday June 25, which will be held at then school from noon to 2pm.