Kenilworth School pupils over the moon to study lunar rocks

Pupils at Kenilworth School were over the moon to see rare examples of moon rocks and meteorites during their lessons last week.

The lunar samples provided by the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) were collected in the late 1960s and early 1970s during some of NASA’s first manned space missions to the Moon.

STFC’s CEO, Dr Brian Bowsher said: “It’s an unforgettable experience to be able to hold such an important part of science history that has made such an incredible journey over millions of miles to reach us – and one we hope will inspire the scientists of the future.”